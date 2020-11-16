Advertisement

Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex

By KOKI Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with second-degree murder after his three dogs mauled another man to death. Police say the dogs attacked after a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim.

Police are searching for Benjamin Spence, who faces multiple charges after his dogs mauled Curtis Wickham, his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, to death Oct. 22.

Spence and his girlfriend, Champaigne Walker, never denied the dogs mauled Wickham to death, but Spence originally told police his dogs attacked when Wickham tried to force his way into Walker’s home.

Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.(Source: KOKI via CNN)

Police say that was a lie.

A new affidavit shows Walker told police Wickham came to her house looking for his cell phone. She was in bed when she heard a knock on the door. She then heard Spence and Wickham fighting and later saw “Spence point towards Wickham after which the dogs attacked him.”

The affidavit says Spence then “watched as the dogs tore into Wickham.”

Spence is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to the affidavit, he tried to drop a television on Wickham’s head as he lay on the ground, suffering from life-threatening wounds.

The victim’s family says they are relieved by the charges and happy that Wickham is receiving justice.

According to records, Spence has served prison time before. He was previously convicted of illegally having guns, assault and battery on a police officer and multiple burglaries.

Copyright 2020 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Saturday, death rate increases following one day dip
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Death rate dips slightly again, state confirms another 6,000+ cases of coronavirus Sunday
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
Appleton High School West
Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Latest News

The suspect allegedly sicced his three dogs on the victim after an argument then watched as...
Okla. man faces multiple charges after deadly dog attack
On the Clock: Bakhtiari’s Megadeal, Packers ugly win
On the Clock: Bakhtiari’s Megadeal, Packers ugly win
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ...
On the Clock: Bakhtiari’s Megadeal, Packers ugly win
Veteran-owned businesses have been impacted by the pandemic
Pandemic has disproportionately impacted veteran-owned businesses, as Wisconsin group asks for government aid