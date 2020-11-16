NOT AS WINDY, WITH AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

Strong low pressure is moving away from us and pushing into eastern Canada. This means it won’t be nearly as windy as it was yesterday... However, that storm has dragged a cold front across Wisconsin. It’s along this boundary, a weaker area of low pressure will push some afternoon snow showers into eastern Wisconsin. At the onset of the precipitation, some rain or sleet is possible. A slushy coating to 1/2″ of snow is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. A few slick spots are possible towards the evening commute home, with any precipitation ending this evening.

It’s going to be colder tomorrow with a blustery northwest wind. But, within a few days, milder weather returns to Wisconsin. High temperatures will rise well into the 50s on Thursday.

The weather looks cooler again into next weekend. Right now, we’re calling for a chance of light rain Saturday morning for the start of the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season, with highs in the lower 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon snow showers or a light mix. Not as windy. HIGH: 38°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A bit chilly. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with a chance of rain. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe an early wintry mix? HIGH: 41

