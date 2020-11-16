Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Death rate dips slightly again, state confirms another 6,000+ cases of coronavirus Sunday
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
.
Wisconsin leaders sound off on recount for presidential election
Green Bay police investigating shots fired reports
Appleton High School West
Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports

Latest News

Brown County dispatch makes system upgrade
Brown County dispatch makes system upgrade
Tool shows risk level for holiday gatherings
Tool shows risk level for holiday gatherings
VACCINE
Doctors: Don’t let your guard down amid good COVID-19 vaccine news
Calltakers inside the Brown County Public Safety Communications Center are now working with a...
Brown County’s new computer dispatch system successfully replaces failed one