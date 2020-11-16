Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The U.S. Supreme Court and Obamacare

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. But last week a new challenge to the health care law was heard by a new court with an additional, conservative, Trump-nominated justice.

In the video above, St. Norbert College political professor Charley Jacobs talks about what he heard in the arguments and the battle over the Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Death rate dips slightly again, state confirms another 6,000+ cases of coronavirus Sunday
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
.
Wisconsin leaders sound off on recount for presidential election
Green Bay police investigating shots fired reports
Appleton High School West
Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports

Latest News

Brown County dispatch makes system upgrade
Brown County dispatch makes system upgrade
Tool shows risk level for holiday gatherings
Tool shows risk level for holiday gatherings
VACCINE
Doctors: Don’t let your guard down amid good COVID-19 vaccine news
Calltakers inside the Brown County Public Safety Communications Center are now working with a...
Brown County’s new computer dispatch system successfully replaces failed one