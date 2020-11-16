CHILLY, BLUSTERY TUESDAY DESPITE PLENTY OF SUN

Spotty light snow will wrap up quickly this evening. A slushy coating to 1/2″ of snow is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. A few slick spots may develop through the evening commute. Skies will gradually clear overnight, and lows will settle into the mid 20s.

It’s going to be chilly tomorrow with a blustery northwest wind. Despite a mostly sunny sky, highs will only top out in the mid 30s. A northwest breeze could gust to 25 mph. Skies will remain clear at night and temperatures will fall into the lower 20s to begin Wednesday.

Milder weather returns to Wisconsin by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will get into the mid 40s Wednesday, and should rise well into the 50s on Thursday. A breezy south wind develops... aiding the warm spell. We should stay dry, but you’ll notice more clouds on both Wednesday and Thursday. The clouds thicken Friday, and highs will back off into the upper half of the 40s. A few late-day sprinkles are possible, but most will remain dry. The weather looks cooler again this weekend. Right now, we’re calling for a chance of light rain Saturday for the start of the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season, with highs in the lower 40s. The rain chance continues on Sunday, and showers may mix with some light snow. Check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes end. Skies gradually clear. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine with clouds slowly increasing. Milder, turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Late sprinkles possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain. Mix NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers... possibly mixed with snow. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but cool with a brisk wind. HIGH: 40

