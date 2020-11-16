Calumet County emergency alert system helps to locate missing autistic boy

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A happy ending to what was a very scary situation in Calumet County on Sunday afternoon: A 12-year-old boy with autism ran away from home wearing only shorts and a lightweight jacket. The boy’s family as well as local law enforcement are crediting a county emergency alert system for finding the boy quickly.

Margarita Ramirez is enjoying her 12-year-old son’s hugs a little more. It was Sunday afternoon when Antonio Ramirez, who has autism, ran away from home.

According to Margarita Ramirez, “He’s never ran away to this extent before. He was in shorts, he didn’t have any sock, a very thin zip up jacket. He was not prepared for the weather and it was super cold and windy yesterday.”

As the search continued with no luck, the county activated an emergency alert system it has through FEMA notifying people in a designated area about the missing boy and what he was wearing.

“Anybody that has a smartphone within those boundaries -- or in yesterday’s case in New Holstein -- anybody with a smartphone would receive that emergency alert as well as anyone coming into that boundary,” says Lt. Eric Voland with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

Within seven minutes of that message being sent out, and more than an hour after Antonio Ramirez was last seen, he was found nearly nine miles from home.

“An alert citizen had come home, he had received the alert and recognized that on his way how he saw a kid wearing shorts and hooded sweatshirt thinking to himself that doesn’t seem right," Lt. Voland says. "He got back into his car, drove out to that location, saw the kid was ever further away from where he initially saw him on Highway 67 and stopped and made contact with him and called us.”

Calumet County officials tells us they’ve had this system for about two years, but this was the first time it was activated. “It worked great,” says Lt. Voland. “It worked as expected, and we couldn’t be more happy with how it turned out.”

It’s an asset that Margarita Ramirez says is a lifesaver, adding, “I’m so thankful that that alert system worked and it worked fast and it got him home safe.”

