AP source: Saints’ Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees' injury.

The 41-year-old quarterback has said he was hurt on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday. Brees' injuries are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks. Two of the Saints' next three games are against the Atlanta Falcons.

