AP source: Saints’ Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung

Brees' injuries are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees' injury.

The 41-year-old quarterback has said he was hurt on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday. Brees' injuries are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks. Two of the Saints' next three games are against the Atlanta Falcons.

