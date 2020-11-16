$7.9 million price tag estimated for 2020 presidential recount in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state’s elections commission has broken down how much a recount would cost if a statewide recount were to happen for the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), the statewide recount would cost about $7.9 million.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, President Trump’s campaign team says it will seek a recount in Wisconsin. However, Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official, said Monday that they “haven’t received any indication that there will or will not be a recount.”

If the statewide recount happens, there will be roughly 3.2 million ballots to recount.

“These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment,” said Wolfe.

Although a presidential recount happened in 2016, Sandy Juno, the Brown County Clerk, says the 2020 recount would be different. CLICK HERE to read that related story.

In 2016, the Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, requested a recount in Wisconsin, not President Trump or former democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Stein’s campaign paid the WEC $3,499,689.

The WEC says last week, they contacted the presidential campaigns to let them know about the procedures for requesting a recount.

A recount can only be requested after all votes are canvassed. In Wisconsin, the canvassing deadline for all counties is Tuesday, November 17, however the WEC said Monday that some counties have indicated they won’t be done before November 17.

None of the counties which indicated they may not have canvassing completed by the deadline were named by the WEC.

The WEC also says the deadline for a presidential candidate to file for a recount and submit payment is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18.

WEC officials didn’t say if the counties which indicated they may not be done before November 17 would affect the deadline for the candidate to file for and pay for a recount, as well as the rest of the timeline. However, in a memorandum sent Monday, the WEC cites a recount statute, stating “a verified recount petition, as well as any fee, must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on the first business day following the day on which the commission receives the last statement from a county board of canvassers.”

Once all signed statements by county board of canvassers are received by the WEC, officials say commission staff will notify representatives of the leading candidate and the aggrieved party by e-mail and/or phone, which officials say sets the “next business day” deadline to file the recount petition.

After a recount has been filed for by a candidate, the Commission Chair will issue the Recount Order, which starts the 13 day recount clock, and, according to the WEC, is the first day that recount boards can meet.

The deadline for county boards of canvassers must convene for the recount is Saturday, November 21 at 9 a.m.

After that, the deadline to finish the recount is Tuesday, December 1.

Under state law, the December 1 date is the same deadline for the WEC to certify results from the General Election, therefore recounts must be done, and results filed with the WEC by 12 p.m. on December 1.

The deadlines don’t account for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In 2017, officials say the Wisconsin Legislature changed the recount law, which compressed the timeline even more than in 2016, and shortened the recount request window from three days to one day.

Election officials say the state of Wisconsin doesn’t have automatic recounts, even if the unofficial results are extremely close.

At this time, unofficial results show President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are separated by 20,470 votes, or 0.62%, making the race eligible for a recount if one is requested. The Associated Press reports Biden’s unofficial vote count shows a total of 1,630,683, while Trump’s unofficial vote count total is 1,610,139.

According to state law, a race must be within the 1% margin in order to request a recount.

RELATED: Wisconsin Legislature votes to restrict election recounts

In addition, since the margin is more than 0.25%, state law says the candidate who requests the recount must pay the estimated costs of the recount at the time they request it.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.