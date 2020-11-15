Wisconsin leaders sound off on recount for presidential election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News has previously reported, President Trump’s campaign team says it will seek a recount in Wisconsin.

This comes after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by roughly 20,000 votes during the November election.

In addition, as also previously reported, a recount request can’t be made until canvassing is completed.

All canvassing is required to be done Tuesday.

State leaders said on Upfront Sunday morning that so far, there have been no major issues reported, just some minor human errors.

Democrats argue the delay in the transition to President-elect Joe Biden will hurt the nation.

“We heard from the Department of Homeland Security this week that this was probably the most secure election that’s ever been run in the United States,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). “Wisconsin has a very, very transparent vote counting mechanism. We have control of tallying the votes at a local municipal level and viewed obviously by the counties during their canvas.”

Meanwhile, a top Republican has ordered a review of the election results in Wisconsin.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has directed a committee with subpoena power to investigate Wisconsin’s elections and how they were administered.

Appleton area representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) is leading that committee in response to voters' concerns.

“Right now, we have received over 3,300 complaints just in my office, and I’m one of 99 state representatives,” said Tusler. “Folks in Milwaukee, folks in Brown County, folks in other parts of the state where irregularities happened, or unusual things happened. You know a lot of the concerns we receive are people who are saying I have voted at the same location for years now and this election was conducted in a very different way that I am used to and I don’t see why it would have changed so dramatically.”

Hearings regarding the election investigations are expected to begin next week.

