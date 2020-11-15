PRECIPITATION GIVES WAY TO VERY GUSTY WIND AND FALLING TEMPERATURES

Low pressure continues to pull away from northeast Wisconsin bringing additional rain and snow. As the precipitation continues this morning, the winds will increase once again. Westerly wind will be around 20-30 mph but gusts may be as high as 50 mph today. This could lead to a few tree breaches coming down causing a few power outages. Also unsecured items like garbage cans, holiday decorations, and lawn furniture may be blown around. Minor shoreline erosion and flooding are possible along the western side of Door County.

Colder air will be streaming into Wisconsin today, as a result temperatures will actually be falling. Starting the day in the 40s but falling to the low and middle 30s by late afternoon. Factoring in the wind chill and it will feel more like teens and 20s. It’s going to be a cold and windy day at Lambeau Field as the Packers take on the Jaguars. The last home game was also very windy, peak wind gusts during the Packers-Vikings game on November 1st were as high as 40mph.

Monday won’t be as gusty, but it will still feel a bit blustery. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and during the afternoon scattered flurries or sprinkles will be possible. The rest of the week will be pretty quiet, but late in the week and early next weekend some scattered showers are possible.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 50 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: Early rain, light wintry mix or snow. Very windy! West wind gusts to 50 mph. HIGH: Temperatures falling to the 30s by mid-afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Decreasing wind. LOW: 27

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. PM flurries. Blustery, but not as windy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder still. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Skies turn mostly cloudy. A sprinkle or stray shower? HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. HIGH: 42

