Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half.

Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville, which lost its eighth straight.

Next week, the now 7-2 Packers will travel to Indianapolis to take on the 6-3 Colts. That game time was changed to 3:25 p.m. (Click here for related story.)

Meanwhile, the Jaguars, who fall to 1-8 after Sunday’s loss, will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 12 p.m.

The Packers win puts them at the top of the NFC North.

Earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions defeated Washington to put them at 4-5.

The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and Chicago Bears (5-4) play Sunday night in Chicago.

