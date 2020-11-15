Advertisement

Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win

The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half.

Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville, which lost its eighth straight.

Next week, the now 7-2 Packers will travel to Indianapolis to take on the 6-3 Colts. That game time was changed to 3:25 p.m. (Click here for related story.)

Meanwhile, the Jaguars, who fall to 1-8 after Sunday’s loss, will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 12 p.m.

The Packers win puts them at the top of the NFC North.

Earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions defeated Washington to put them at 4-5.

The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and Chicago Bears (5-4) play Sunday night in Chicago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Saturday, death rate increases following one day dip
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
Appleton High School West
Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
New coronavirus record puts Wisconsin over 300,000 cases

Latest News

Consumer Alert: Crackdown underway on fake websites selling cleaning supplies
Riverside Animal Hospital in Green Bay is hosting a donation drive to help local adoption...
Green Bay animal hospital hosts donation drive for those in need
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history
Hope's House Virtual Fundraiser
Hope’s House will host virtual wellness event in place of traditional annual fundraiser