Menominee County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing hunter in Michigan

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WBAY) - A 55-year-old Illinois hunter went missing in Menominee County this weekend.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office said the man is staying at the Cedar River Camp Ground on County Road 551 in the town of Cedarville in Michigan.

Authorities say the hunter has not been seen since leaving his campsite at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13. Multiple agencies, along with a K-9 unit, have searched for the hunter.

He is described as having gray hair and wearing gray shorts, a camo shirt, black jacket and croc shoes. He is approximately 5′7″.

If you have any information on the hunter’s whereabouts, call the Menominee County Dispatch Center at 906-863-6614 or the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-4441.

