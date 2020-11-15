LIVE BLOG: Packers take on Jaguars at home, corner backs King and Alexander out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday marks the first of back-to-back AFC South games for the Green Bay Packers as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

The Packers, who are currently 6-2, are 4-2 overall against the Jaguars, including wins in both of the last two matchups.

Jacksonville is currently 1-7.

In six of their eight games this season, the Packers have scored 25 or more points. The Jaguars have allowed 25 or more points in seven straight games, which were all losses.

The Packers have scored 25-plus points in six of eight games this season. Their opponent today, the Jaguars, have allowed 25 or more in seven straight games (all losses). https://t.co/RLLgPYEzU9 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 15, 2020

However, the Packers will have tight end Robert Tonyan and tackle David Bakhtiari.

#Packers are without BOTH their starting cornerbacks today but will have LT David Bakhtiari and TE Bobby Tonyan.



Inactives:

10 QB Jordan Love

20 CB Kevin King

23 CB Jaire Alexander

25 S Will Redmond

53 LB Jonathan Garvin

82 WR Darrius Shepherd

93 DL Billy Winn pic.twitter.com/uMTSuhnEm2 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) November 15, 2020

The two teams last met on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, where the Packers won 27-23.

The Packers are coming off a 34-17 win in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey Saturday.

The game, which will air on FOX, is expected to begin at 12 p.m.

Both teams will face rainy conditions, gusty winds and falling temperatures.

