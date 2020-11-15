Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Packers take on Jaguars at home, corner backs King and Alexander out

The tourism economy stands to lose millions after Packers announce no fans for preseason...
The tourism economy stands to lose millions after Packers announce no fans for preseason activities.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday marks the first of back-to-back AFC South games for the Green Bay Packers as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

The Packers, who are currently 6-2, are 4-2 overall against the Jaguars, including wins in both of the last two matchups.

Jacksonville is currently 1-7.

In six of their eight games this season, the Packers have scored 25 or more points.  The Jaguars have allowed 25 or more points in seven straight games, which were all losses.

However, the Packers will have tight end Robert Tonyan and tackle David Bakhtiari.

The two teams last met on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, where the Packers won 27-23.

The Packers are coming off a 34-17 win in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey Saturday.

The game, which will air on FOX, is expected to begin at 12 p.m.

Both teams will face rainy conditions, gusty winds and falling temperatures.

Check back for updates from our Action 2 News sports team throughout the game as we continue to update our live blog.

