Hope’s House will host virtual wellness event in place of traditional annual fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A regional nonprofit organization launched ticket sales Sunday for its new virtual fundraiser event, which will be held in December.

“We had to strategize about what can we do to raise funds,” SIAD Hope’s house Executive Director Gina Peotter.

Hope’s House is a Green Bay-based nonprofit that assists kids and families through grief with support groups and other resources.

“We’re only just over two years old and we’v0e grown - I want to say we have 30 families with 45 kids,” said Peotter.

The organization typically holds a Booze and Cruise wine and cheese tasting fundraiser.

“Tons of fun, fantastic, everybody who’s been there had said a lot of great things about it,” said Peotter. “It was a unique experience but, it was a large gathering.”

Peotter says it also funds their efforts for the entire year, so even though it can’t be held during a pandemic, they had to come up with something to replace it.

“So we decided to go the virtual route this year,” said Peotter.

On Sunday Dec. 13 Hope’s House will host an Afternoon of Healing over Zoom with help from the Jennstar Movement Studio, Becky Jo the Holistic Healer, and True North Healing.

The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will features 45 minute sessions of Yoga, journaling, meditation, plus a happy hour with prize drawings at the end. One of the prizes includes a one night stay for two at the Landmark Resort in Door County.

“You can come to one session, you can stay for the whole thing,” said Peotter.

Tickets cost $25.

“If you would take each of the sessions individually it’s actually a very discounted price, so it’s great for everybody attending,” said Peotter. “They can see classes from the three different companies, too.”

Proceeds help Hope’s House with operating costs, rent, its website, and basic things needed to get through the year.

“We volunteer our time because we just want to help people,” said Peotter. “I personally have gone through some losses in my life with my parents and we just want to give back and have a space for people to come to, to share their grief and connect with others, too.”

