Green Bay police investigating shots fired reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating reports of shots fired on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the area of Forest and Elm Street around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said no one was hurt and police continue to investigate the incident.

Those with information related to this incident, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208, reference case number 20-211671. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

