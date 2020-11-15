Advertisement

Green Bay police investigating shots fired reports

Officers were called to the area of Forest and Elm Street around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
(MGN)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating reports of shots fired on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the area of Forest and Elm Street around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said no one was hurt and police continue to investigate the incident.

Those with information related to this incident, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208, reference case number 20-211671. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Saturday, death rate increases following one day dip
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
New coronavirus record puts Wisconsin over 300,000 cases
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
UW-Oshkosh (Photo: WBAY)
University of Wisconsin requires COVID-19 test to leave for Thanksgiving break

Latest News

Appleton High School West
Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports
WBAY is your First Alert Station
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing hunter in Michigan
DNR warns hunters to avoid putting deer stands in ash trees
Handcuffs image
One arrested for OWI in Two Rivers