Green Bay animal hospital hosts donation drive for those in need

The collection will go until December 31
Riverside Animal Hospital in Green Bay is hosting a donation drive to help local adoption...
Riverside Animal Hospital in Green Bay is hosting a donation drive to help local adoption agencies and non-profits.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local animal hospital is hosting a fundraiser until the end of the year to help families and pets impacted by the pandemic.

The Riverside Animal Hospital in Green Bay is looking for pet items such as food and collars, and monetary donations.

Dr. Jacob Lauer, an associate veterinarian, said the donations will go to local non-profits and pet adopting agencies.

“Adoption agencies and rescues aren’t slowing down and are in greater need than ever because more people are looking for companionship, to rescue or adopt, and have support themselves as well as support an animal in need,” Dr. Lauer said.

Riverside has also seen a demand in its services during the pandemic as more people get dogs and cats.

The donation drive will go until December 31. You can stop by Riverside Animal Hospital at 3233 Riverside Drive to drop off any items.

Below is a list of the agencies the hospital is planning to assist:

- Happily Ever After

- Lucky 7 Dog Rescue

- Misfit Mutts

- Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue

