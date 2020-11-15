Death rate dips slightly again, state confirms another 6,000+ cases of coronavirus Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say more than 6,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 24 hours.

The 6,058 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday brings the state to a cumulative total of 312,369 cases.

The state received a total 17,977 test results Sunday, and 33.70%, (roughly one in three tests) were positive. The remaining 11,919 tests were negative.

More than 69,000 people who tested positive (69,594) are still considered active cases, meaning they were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s 22.3% of all the state’s cases. 240,075 people, or 76.9% of all known cases, are considered recovered.

Each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties reported an increase of cases Sunday. Deaths were reported in Ashland, Bayfield, Chippewa, Dunn, Grant, Kenosha, Oneida, Rock and Washington Counties.

12 more people died from COVID-19 within the past day, bringing the state’s death toll total to 2,637. As of Friday, COVID-19 had killed more people in Wisconsin in less than 8 months than either stroke, Alzheimer disease, diabetes, the flu and pneumonia, and self-harm killed in all of 2018, according to the CDC. The COVID-19 death toll was inserted in a chart where it would appear in the rankings (see chart from Friday’s report by clicking here).

The death rate decreased to 0.84%, after hovering in the 0.86%-0.85% the past few days. It was 0.86% Thursday and had dipped to 0.85% Friday before returning to 0.86% Saturday. The one day dip reported Friday had been the first time the state saw a decrease in the death rate since October 29. The 7-day average for deaths remains at 46.

County numbers are listed later this in this article.

The state says 155 more people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cumulative hospitalizations at 14,381.

Since the first patient in Madison on February 5, 4.6% of all known coronavirus cases in the state have required hospitalization. Late last week, that percentage was at 4.7%.

Wisconsin is averaging 6,423 new coronavirus cases a day and 34.71% of tests are coming back positive.

DYK? Someone who is sick with #Covid19 can spread it to others from two days before they show any symptoms until about a day after they recover, but a person without symptoms can also spread it to others. So remember, #YouStopTheSpread, Wisconsin! https://t.co/ngj150hOyI pic.twitter.com/dnCUDwch6E — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 15, 2020

HOSPITAL READINESS NUMBERS – these numbers will be updated as they become available throughout Sunday afternoon

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the DHS reports there are 18 patients at the state’s alternate care facility, a decrease of two from Saturday.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 2,034 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 435 in intensive care. The state’s 134 hospitals have a total 191 vacant ICU beds -- that’s 29 more than the day before -- which is 13% of the state’s ICU beds. Overall, 12.6% of all the state’s hospital beds are open. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all available to patients if hospitals don’t have staffing to support them.

The Fox Valley region has 13 hospitals serving 8 counties. Saturday it has 10 vacant ICU beds out of 104, or 9.6%. There are 78 beds open including ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation, indicating 90.86% of all the beds at the Fox Valley region’s hospitals are occupied.

The Northeast region has 10 hospitals serving 7 counties. They have 20 vacant ICU beds out of 207, or 9.66%. The hospitals have a total 166 beds open, or 15.06% of all the beds, indicating 84.94% of beds are occupied.

Changes in hospitalization figures take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Across the state, 23 hospitals report less than a week’s supply of gowns and 14 have less than a week’s supply of paper medical masks on-hand.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers said he plans to release pandemic relief bills next week but didn’t offer any details what they might contain. It’s unclear whether the bills will get any traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature. The last relief bill was passed more than six months ago, and the GOP and its allies have blocked every initiative Evers has enacted to slow the virus’s spread since they successfully sued to overturn the safer-at-home order last spring.

The governor issued a new safer-at-home executive order Tuesday night. Unlike the order overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, this order doesn’t apply to businesses except in urging the public to stay home as much as possible; avoid unnecessary errands or travel; and utilize drive-thru, curbside pick-up and delivery options as much as possible (read details here).

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 844 cases (+18) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 501 cases (+13) (6 deaths)(+1)

Barron – 2,641 cases (+244) (30 deaths)

Bayfield - 526 cases (+21) (6 deaths)(+3)

Brown – 19,843 cases (+83) (121 deaths)

Buffalo – 569 cases (+18) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 544 cases (+18) (7 deaths)

Calumet - 3,538 cases (+36) (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 3,511 cases (+73) (38 deaths)(+2)

Clark – 1,679 cases (+46) (24 deaths)

Columbia – 2,714 cases (+109) (10 deaths)

Crawford – 667 cases (+26) (4 deaths)

Dane – 21,720 cases (+372) (61 deaths)

Dodge – 6,662 cases (+153) (53 deaths)

Door - 1,385 cases (+30) (10 deaths)

Douglas – 1,315 cases (+26) (1 death)

Dunn – 1,983 cases (+104) (3 deaths)(+1)

Eau Claire – 5,865 cases (+239) (40 deaths)

Florence - 271 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 7,001 cases (+21) (34 deaths)

Forest - 642 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Grant – 2,910 cases (+56) (52 deaths)(+1)

Green – 1,390 cases (+56) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,048 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Iowa - 965 cases (+17) (4 deaths)

Iron - 299 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Jackson - 1,228 cases (+52) (2 deaths)

Jefferson – 4,241 cases (+133) (30 deaths)

Juneau - 1,558 cases (+18) (6 deaths)

Kenosha – 7,413 cases (+107) (108 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 1,435 cases (+30) (13 deaths)

La Crosse – 6,285 cases (+59) (30 deaths)

Lafayette - 913 cases (+41) (2 deaths)

Langlade - 1,365 cases (+30) (21 deaths)

Lincoln – 1,531 cases (+36) (15 deaths) (State revised, decrease of one)

Manitowoc – 4,042 cases (+90) (29 deaths)

Marathon – 8,069 cases (+258) (96 deaths)

Marinette - 2,496 cases (+44) (22 deaths)

Marquette - 925 cases (+28) (7 deaths)

Menominee - 497 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Milwaukee – 55,918 (+1,046) (643 deaths)

Monroe - 1,920 cases (+85) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 2,784 cases (+35) (21 deaths)

Oneida - 1,876 cases (+42) (22 deaths)(+1)

Outagamie – 12,117 cases (+111) (100 deaths)

Ozaukee - 3,813 cases (+100) (29 deaths)

Pepin – 360 cases (+34) (1 death)

Pierce – 1,480 cases (+65) (9 deaths)

Polk – 1,501 cases (+96) (4 deaths)

Portage – 3,991 cases (+106) (30 deaths)

Price - 577 cases (+28) (3 deaths)

Racine – 11,295 cases (+93) (140 deaths)

Richland - 714 cases (+20) (10 deaths)

Rock – 7,707 cases (+306) (60 deaths)(+1)

Rusk - 592 cases (+61) (5 deaths)

Sauk – 2,919 cases (+70) (10 deaths)

Sawyer - 647 cases (+31) (5 deaths)

Shawano – 3,327 cases (+79) (41 deaths)

Sheboygan - 7,222 cases (+70) (43 deaths)

St. Croix – 3,341 cases (+115) (18 deaths)

Taylor - 852 cases (+25) (10 deaths)

Trempealeau – 1,692 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Vernon - 824 cases (+28) (5 deaths)

Vilas - 965 cases (+29) (9 deaths)

Walworth – 4,793 cases (+37) (43 deaths)

Washburn – 452 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Washington – 7,023 cases (+196) (58 deaths)(+1)

Waukesha – 18,808 cases (+150) (163 deaths)

Waupaca – 3,332 cases (+96) (67 deaths)(+1)

Waushara – 1,594 cases (+16) (6 deaths)

Winnebago – 11,781 cases (+95) (91 deaths)

Wood – 3,112 cases (+30) (17 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 123 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 260 cases (5 deaths)

Chippewa - 226 cases (2 deaths)

Delta – 1,810 cases (46 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,189 cases (26 deaths)

Gogebic - 468 cases (9 deaths)

Houghton – 1,044 cases (8 deaths)

Iron – 570 cases (27 deaths)

Keweenaw – 35 cases (1 death)

Luce – 103 cases (State revised, decrease of two)

Mackinac - 172 cases

Marquette - 1,850 cases (22 deaths)

Menominee - 946 cases (10 deaths)

Ontonagon – 211 cases (6 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 145 cases

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.