Consumer Alert: Crackdown underway on fake websites selling cleaning supplies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are trying to get money out of you by setting up fake websites, which are selling cleaning supplies that are in high demand.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action after uncovering 25 websites claiming to sell Clorox and Lysol.

One of the websites, cloroxsale.com, uses the names and logos of Clorox to try and make people believe it is real.

The FTC says none of the 25 websites are owned, affiliated with or authorized by companies that make Clorox and Lysol.

In addition, officials say people are out thousands of dollars, and didn’t get what they ordered from the sites.

The FTC is pursuing legal action, and issued a temporary restraining order on the operators.

CLICK HERE for a list of fake websites named in the FTC’s complaint.

If you’re buying products from a website you’ve never purchased products from before, the FTC says you should do an online search for complaints about the website before you buy. You should also use extra caution if the seller is offering items that are generally out of stock at other places.

If you’re shopping online, you should pay by credit card so you can get protections under federal law. That way, you don’t have to pay for merchandise you ordered but didn’t get.

Consumers are also being warned about a fake Costco coupon.

The Identity Theft Resource Center wants to make sure people know the coupon isn’t real.

The coupons have made the rounds for several years, and seem to show up around the holidays.

If you see the coupon, don’t share or click on it. CLICK HERE to see a list of currently known scams involving fake Costco offers or coupons.

Consumer officials are also warning about a social media challenge found on Facebook, which challenges people to drop their social security number in the comments after someone posts the challenge.

Some people will obviously know not to share their social security number, but officials at the Identity Theft Resource Center while it is far fetched, it’s a good reminder that there are fake social media profiles and quizzes that’ll ask for personal information, such as your first pet or your mother’s maiden name.

Those answers are sometimes the same ones used to answer security questions when logging into personal accounts.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.