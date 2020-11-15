CHILLY, BLUSTERY START TO THE WEEK

Any rain or wintry mix will end across eastern areas this evening, and skies will gradually clear late tonight. Strong winds continue with sustained speeds of 20+ mph through around midnight... gusts could still top 40 mph. The wind will be weaker, but still brisk on Monday with speeds of 10-15 mph expected.

Skies should be mostly sunny Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s to begin the day. Clouds will quickly increase for the afternoon, and scattered rain and snow showers will develop. Any precipitation will be light, but a dusting of fresh snow would be possible. Afternoon highs should stay in the upper 30s.

Monday night will be dry as skies clear out once again. With weaker winds, temperatures should be a few degrees cooler versus the morning, with lows in the mid 20s. Look for a mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon. The wind could still be brisk at times. Highs will be in the mid 30s with chills in the 20s. A southerly breeze will pick up on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Even though clouds should increase during this stretch, temperatures will warm. We’ll get into the lower half of the 40s on Wednesday with highs into the 50s Thursday. The work week should be dry, but a more significant system will bring a chance for widespread rain to Wisconsin this weekend. Check back for updates through the week.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then clearing late. Wind gradually decreases. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Early sunshine, then afternoon clouds. Scattered PM rain/snow showers. Blustery, but not as windy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Brisk at times. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, and a bit milder. Increasing clouds. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, but milder still. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Skies turn mostly cloudy. A sprinkle or stray shower? HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers developing. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers... wintry mix late. HIGH: 42

