Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A familiar face will be sticking around with the Green Bay Packers for the next few years.

On Sunday, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari said he signed a contract extension at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Bakhtiari noted the late night signing during a news conference following the Packers' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon.

ESPN reports the deal is a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million, including a $30 million signing bonus.

“I always wanted to say I was the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Today I get to say that,” said Bakhtiari during Sunday’s news conference.

Bakhtiari returned to the field Sunday after missing multiple weeks due to a chest injury, which he confirmed was broken ribs.

Bakhtiari was injured during the October 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

