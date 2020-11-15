Advertisement

Badgers dominate Wolverines, 49-11

Wisconsin scored 28 unanswered points before halftime
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers beat the Michigan Wolverines, 49-11, on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

After missing two weeks of play due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, the Badgers were eager to get back on the field and it showed.

Quarterback Graham Mertz returned to the field after testing positive for the Coronavirus and finished 12 of 22 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Nakia Watson stepped up in the absence of Garrett Groshek rushing for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers improved to 2-0 and will prepare to travel to Northwestern next weekend.

