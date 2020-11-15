Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Appleton parents are upset with the district’s decision to allow high school winter sports, despite them advocating for months to have their kids back in class.

“His teacher is phenomenal, but it’s just not the highest quality of education that you could have,” Andrea Klitzke, whose 5 year old is enrolled in the district, said.

With coronavirus cases climbing in Wisconsin, the Appleton Area School District is one of a number of school districts keeping kids in remote learning.

Klitzke, however, is angry about the email she received Friday night from the district.

“Our issue with that is that we’ve been fighting since September to get our kids back in the classroom,” Klitzke said. “Instead of getting the kids back to the schools, they’re introducing high school sports.”

In that email sent to parents announcing winter sports, the district stated those activities give high school students an opportunity to “support their social, emotional, and physical needs.”

Klitzke said her 5-year-old son’s kindergarten education is suffering working remotely.

“You have to kind of guide him. It’s not very independent because he can’t read or write and that’s been a struggle for us,” Klitzke said.

On Monday, she joined a group of parents protesting for Appleton to approve in-person learning. Klitzke wants the district to give parents the option to at least put their kids in class, as some other districts in our viewing area have done.

“We all acknowledge that the Covid numbers are high, Covid is serious. It is something we have to take seriously, but the main thing is those parents get a choice,” Klitzke said.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the district has said social distancing would be tough in its smaller buildings if there was in-person learning and it doesn’t have enough substitute teachers to replace those who may get sick.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.