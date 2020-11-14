Advertisement

Youth sue JUUL alleging false marketing on social media

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two parents and two young people from Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit alleging vaping company JUUL falsely marketed its products over social media, leaving them addicted to nicotine.

The plaintiffs include Michelle Bain of Kenosha, whose son Jaedon began vaping with Juul at age 16 and died by suicide a year later in 2019; Melinda Bowes and her daughter, who was 13 when she starting vaping; Malcolm Lewis, who started at 15; and Danielle Hagen, who started vaping at age 20.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports they filed their suit on Wednesday.

They allege JUUL ads featured attractive young people promoting vaping as more popular and safer than smoking cigarettes when vaping JUUL cartridges is actually more dangerous.

