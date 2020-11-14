WINDY ON SUNDAY WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES

Periods of rain will continue overnight, non-severe thunder is also possible. Northern Wisconsin could get into a bit of mixed precipitation late. Strong southerly winds will continue tonight with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 40s and may even rise a few degrees before daybreak. A cold front will slide through the area Sunday morning, and temperatures will drop through the day. Windy conditions are expected.

Winds will turn to the west with the frontal passage. Sustained speeds Sunday afternoon should be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts upwards of 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday. Unsecured objects may blow away, such as lawn furniture, garbage cans, and holiday decorations. Temperatures will slip into the 30s by the afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.

The wind won’t be as strong overnight, but speeds of 10-15 mph can be expected to continue through Monday afternoon. We should see more sunshine during the day compared to Sunday, and afternoon highs will make it to near 40. The blustery wind should diminish heading into Tuesday. Lows for the mid-week will dip into the 20s. Tuesday looks to be the coolest afternoon when temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s. A breezy south wind develops Wednesday pushing temperatures back into the 40s for highs. Temperatures may get back into the 50s next Thursday. The end of the week could be unsettled as a stronger storm system develops. At this time, we’re too far out for specifics, but there is a rain chance in the forecast next Saturday. Check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 50 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Thunder is possible. Blustery wind. LOW: Temperatures steady or rising slightly.

SUNDAY: Early rain, light wintry mix or snow. Very windy! West wind gusts to 50 mph. HIGH: Temperatures falling to the 30s by mid-afternoon LOW: 27

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. PM flurries. Blustery, but not as windy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder still. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Skies turn mostly cloudy. A sprinkle or stray shower? HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. HIGH: 42

