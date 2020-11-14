Advertisement

Two arrested for September robbery in Berlin

Handcuffs on desk
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin Police Department says it’s arrested two people for a robbery back in September.

Police are asking the Green Lake County District Attorney to charge a 64-year-old man and 39-year-old woman for the robbery at a home on Broadway St. on September 14.

Police say a person living at the home was restrained, and the robbers showed what appeared to be a handgun. The robbers took money and jewelry.

Police didn’t say what led them to the suspects but say the pair admitted being involved in the robbery.

Police say it appears the victim was targeted by the pair and there doesn’t appear to be a further threat to the community.

