Titletown District prepares for winter fun

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Winter preparations are underway at Titletown near Lambeau Field.

The ice rink is scheduled to open for the season next Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Titletown says Ariens Hill will open in the coming weeks as it gets cold enough to start making snow.

Details on the Winter Jubilee will also be announced soon.

Face masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2 in the park, including while skating or tubing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.