RAIN DEVELOPING & VERY WINDY, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY

Early sunshine today will quickly give way to cloudier skies. A robust weather system will push across Wisconsin this weekend. Rains showers will develop around mid afternoon, and at the same time south southeast winds will become blustery. Overnight rain continues, but late across the north snow will mix with rain. By morning much of the precipitation will be snow or a mix. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.5-0.75″, meanwhile accumulating snowfall will be limited to 2″ or less in north central Wisconsin. Green Bay and the Fox Cities may see a few flakes trying to stick. Winds turn to the west overnight and become very gusty on Sunday. Look for gusts as high as 50 mph.

The gusty wind throughout the weekend will cause shoreline erosion and minor flooding along Door county and parts of the lakeshore. In addition the gusty wind may cause a few power outages or tree limbs to be blow down. Unsecured objects may blow away, such as lawn furniture, garbage cans, and holiday decorations.

Next week may have a few blustery days, but all in all it will be much quieter. We continue to watch next Saturday for the deer hunting opener. The models are not in good agreement at this time, but a few models hint at a rain chance. Again, this is a week away and this will change, but we’ll continue to keep you updated.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 10-20 GUSTS 25-30 MPH

SUNDAY: W 20-40 GUSTS 45-50 MPH

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Rain arrives mid afternoon. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Thunder is possible. Blustery wind. LOW: Temperatures steady or rising slightly.

SUNDAY: Early rain, light wintry mix or snow. Very windy! Some gusts over 40 mph. Late day sun is possible. HIGH: Temperatures falling to the 30s by mid afternoon LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few flurries. Not as windy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Clouds NORTH, with more sun farther SOUTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Clouds at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. A sprinkle or shower? HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Changeable skies. A sprinkle or shower? HIGH: 46

