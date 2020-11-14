Operation Football: Level 1 Playoffs Scores and Highlights for Nov. 13
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2020 WIAA Level 1 Playoffs got underway Friday night for regional semifinals. For highlights, click on the video.
Scores are listed by division and then in alphabetical order by winner.
Division 1
Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit
Brookfield East 20, Badger 13
Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit
Germantown 35, Hortonville 21
Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit
Hartford Union 40, West Bend West 0
Homestead 16, Kettle Moraine 6
Hudson def. D.C. Everest, forfeit
Marquette University def. Nicolet, forfeit
Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit
Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit
Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Muskego 38, Arrowhead 0
Oak Creek 20, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 17
Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6
Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21
Division 2
Baraboo 43, Tomah 6
Catholic Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 7
Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit
Kewaskum 17, New London 14
Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20
Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit
New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit
Onalaska 63, Portage 22
Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 20
Rice Lake 20, Medford Area 14
Seymour 33, Antigo 0
Shawano 46, Marinette 6
Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit
West De Pere 7, Grafton 3
Whitefish Bay 34, Martin Luther 7
Division 3
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6
Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0
Freedom 56, Northland Pines 0
Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20
Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 10
Little Chute def. Denmark, forfeit
Northwestern 14, Saint Croix Central 0
Prescott def. Amery, forfeit
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Saint Thomas More 0
Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0
River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6
Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0
University School of Milwaukee def. Kettle Moraine, forfeit
Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13
Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6
Xavier 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Division 4
Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit
Brillion 14, Southern Door 6
Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Chilton 34, Oostburg 28
Cumberland 48, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 6
Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14
Kiel 50, Valders 16
Lake Country Lutheran def. Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit
Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32
Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22
St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26
Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit
Stratford 38, Neillsville 0
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Wautoma 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit
Division 5
Aquinas 34, Darlington 25
Bonduel 43, Oconto 16
Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit
Grantsburg 38, Durand 30
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
Manawa 46, Mishicot 6
Markesan def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit
Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit
Spring Valley 47, Unity 8
Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit
Division 6
Alma/Pepin def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit
Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit
Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
Boyceville 14, Webster 12
Cambria-Friesland 32, Catholic Central 27
Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Edgar 41, Pacelli 0
Highland 32, River Ridge 14
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6
Lourdes Academy 49, Hilbert 28
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22
Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0
Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit
Shiocton 35, Rosholt 21
Turtle Lake def. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, forfeit
