Advertisement

One arrested for OWI in Two Rivers

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person was arrested late Saturday morning in Two Rivers for an OWI.

According to Two Rivers police, an officer tried to stop a northbound vehicle on Lincoln Avenue for a traffic violation at about 11:44 a.m.

The vehicle kept driving for about three blocks, and once stopped, police say a high risk traffic stop was done, and the driver was taken into custody without any issues.

Officials haven’t released the driver’s name, age or gender at this time.

The driver was taken to the Two Rivers Police Department, and was arrested for OWI.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
New coronavirus record puts Wisconsin over 300,000 cases
Nancy Van Dyn Hoven, 60, is currently at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton battling Covid-19.
As Wisconsin ICU beds dwindle, family says COVID-19 proved nearly fatal for mom
A bench was broken and thrown into the river while the De Pere Riverwalk area was vandalized...
Green Bay men charged with vandalizing De Pere Riverwalk
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies at 84
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Latest News

DNR warns hunters to avoid putting deer stands in ash trees
Oshkosh Winter Market
Oshkosh Farmers Markets begins winter season with health safety measures
So far this year, 518 people have died in Wisconsin resulting from a crash, according to...
Traffic deaths are up despite fewer cars on the road, state patrol says
Coronavirus generic
More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Saturday, death rate increases following one day dip