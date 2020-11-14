One arrested for OWI in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person was arrested late Saturday morning in Two Rivers for an OWI.

According to Two Rivers police, an officer tried to stop a northbound vehicle on Lincoln Avenue for a traffic violation at about 11:44 a.m.

The vehicle kept driving for about three blocks, and once stopped, police say a high risk traffic stop was done, and the driver was taken into custody without any issues.

Officials haven’t released the driver’s name, age or gender at this time.

The driver was taken to the Two Rivers Police Department, and was arrested for OWI.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.