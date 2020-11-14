Menominee Tribal Chair reacts to election lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statement from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin says the tribe has a “high degree of confidence” in the county’s handling of votes in the presidential election.

As Action 2 News reported Thursday, three voters in Brown, Door and Oconto counties claim illegal ballots in the state “diluted” their votes. They’re asking a federal court to stop certification of vote results in Menominee, Dane and Milwaukee counties and are demanding registration and voting data so they can do an expert analysis to prove their claims of fraud.

Among their arguments is that Menominee County encouraged voting by mail-in ballot which is more vulnerable to fraud than in-person voting.

The Menominee tribe responded with a public statement Friday saying every voter deserves to have their vote counted.

Menominee Reservation/County residents deserve to have all ballots be counted, stated Menominee Tribal Chairperson Joan Delabreau. Menominee Indian Tribe placed an emphasis on getting the vote out, and we question efforts to disenfranchise our Menominee voters. This is one of several lawsuits being brought forth in efforts to change the outcome of the presidential election. Menominee County has a long history with their election process, and there has never been concerns about the integrity of the process. Menominee Indian Tribe has a high degree of confidence in Menominee County’s handling of the election."

Action 2 News reached out to one of the plaintiffs, who referred us to their attorney. James Bopp, of the Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm, told us Friday afternoon the federal judge hadn’t scheduled a hearing on the case but was requesting an expedited hearing since he’s aware of the state’s deadline to certify the results.

Throughout the canvassing so far, Joe Biden continues to lead Donald Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Preliminary counts shows Biden received 1,000 more votes than Trump in Menominee County; 181,000 more in Dane County; and 183,000 more in Milwaukee County.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission chair needs to certify the statewide results by December 1.

The state Elections Commission and Gov. Tony Evers are named as defendants in the lawsuit as well as the county clerks of Menominee, Dane and Milwaukee counties.

