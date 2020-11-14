Advertisement

Menominee Tribal Chair reacts to election lawsuit

(WDBJ7)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statement from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin says the tribe has a “high degree of confidence” in the county’s handling of votes in the presidential election.

As Action 2 News reported Thursday, three voters in Brown, Door and Oconto counties claim illegal ballots in the state “diluted” their votes. They’re asking a federal court to stop certification of vote results in Menominee, Dane and Milwaukee counties and are demanding registration and voting data so they can do an expert analysis to prove their claims of fraud.

Among their arguments is that Menominee County encouraged voting by mail-in ballot which is more vulnerable to fraud than in-person voting.

The Menominee tribe responded with a public statement Friday saying every voter deserves to have their vote counted.

Action 2 News reached out to one of the plaintiffs, who referred us to their attorney. James Bopp, of the Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm, told us Friday afternoon the federal judge hadn’t scheduled a hearing on the case but was requesting an expedited hearing since he’s aware of the state’s deadline to certify the results.

Throughout the canvassing so far, Joe Biden continues to lead Donald Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Preliminary counts shows Biden received 1,000 more votes than Trump in Menominee County; 181,000 more in Dane County; and 183,000 more in Milwaukee County.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission chair needs to certify the statewide results by December 1.

The state Elections Commission and Gov. Tony Evers are named as defendants in the lawsuit as well as the county clerks of Menominee, Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Nearly 7,500 tests positive for coronavirus; COVID-19 deaths down slightly
Nancy Van Dyn Hoven, 60, is currently at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton battling Covid-19.
As Wisconsin ICU beds dwindle, family says COVID-19 proved nearly fatal for mom
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
New coronavirus record puts Wisconsin over 300,000 cases
Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks rapid tests and vaccine
“It’s well above what we can tolerate”: Dr. Rai on what needs to happen to fix the COVID crisis

Latest News

Evers: No holiday tree in state Capitol this year
Federal lawsuit targets certification of votes in 3 Wisconsin counties
Brown County workers begin the canvassing process to verify and finalize the vote count
More than 75 percent of Wisconsin counties have certified election results
City of Green Bay logo
Brown County Clerk raised concerns about observer at Central Count facility