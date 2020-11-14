Advertisement

DNR warns hunters to avoid putting deer stands in ash trees

(KOTA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wildlife officials say deer hunters should avoid putting their deer stands in or near ash trees this year.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, multiple counties in the southern part of the state, as well as Door County, are heavily impacted by ash trees that are dead or dying from an emerald ash borer infestation, and may unexpectedly snap, or drop large branches.

DNR officials say hunters should also be careful around ash trees while hunting on the ground, especially in windy conditions, due to the possibility of breakage when trees are infested.

During this time of year, officials say it can be hard to tell if a tree is infected, so hunters should put stands in other types of trees instead.

According to the DNR, tree stand accidents are the leading cause of serious injury for deer hunters, which makes it essential to place and carefully maintain tree stands.

Click here to learn how to identify ash trees, and click here to learn about the emerald ash borer, as well as signs and symptoms of an infestation.

If you plan on making a fire during your hunting trip, officials ask that you buy firewood from someplace nearby where you’ll be staying, instead of bringing firewood from a long distance, which increases the odds of introducing harmful species to new areas.

