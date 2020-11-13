You Are My Sunshine Daycare in Allouez plans to give out free to-go Thanksgiving meals

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The construction is over, and the kids at You Are My Sunshine Daycare in Allouez enjoy a new space.

“It feels awesome. We have lots of room to just do what we’ve wanted to do for years in a space that’s dedicated and suited for our business,” said Robert Pries, owner and administrator of You Are My Sunshine.

With the new building comes new opportunities for the business to give back to the community.

“Having this space gives us that chance in the future, post-COVID, it would be really nice to host people here and have a sit down meal,” said Pries. “This year we wanted to still do something even with the pandemic, so we’re doing this drive-thru style to-go Thanksgiving meal.”

It is an event known as YAMS Giving after the acronym for You Are My Sunshine.

“Anybody that wants to sign up for a meal can reach out through our Facebook,” said Pries. “We can set up a pick up time so we can keep things spread out in the parking lot.”

The traditional Thanksgiving meal is packed up and ready to go complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, and different kinds of dessert. Many of those food items are paid for or provided by community donations.

“We are absolutely looking for anybody that wants to help to contribute to the event. We have a donation bin right outside our main entry that anybody can drop off items in,” said Pries. “The only thing I would ask is that if something needs to be stored right away, just send me a message on Facebook, and we’ll get it inside right away just in case nobody is here.”

A wish list of items that are still needed for YAMS Giving can be found on the You Are My Sunshine Facebook page.

