Two men arrested in De Pere Riverwalk damage

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a costly vandalism spree at the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier.

De Pere Police say the men have “admitted their involvement to law enforcement.”

No names were released. Police say neither suspect is from De Pere.

Police says signs, park benches and posts were damaged at the riverwalk area near Voyageur Park.

Earlier this week, the De Pere Parks, Rec & Forestry announced vandals had hit the city’s “crown jewel of tourism and enjoyment of the outdoors.” The department said a preliminary estimate put damage costs at more than $10,000.

Police say they’re still counting the cost totals.

“Total value of damages are still being calculated, and may not be known, in full, until next week. The City will be seeking restitution,” says the De Pere Police Department.

Police referred charges of Criminal Damage to Property to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

