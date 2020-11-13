The North Pole is ready for visitors at new location

TOWN OF RANTOUL, Wis. (WBAY) - After a few of years of uncertainty, Kaukauna’s popular North Pole is preparing to open in its new home. Action 2 News first told you back in January the display was leaving the city.

For more than a decade Troy Campbell has put his heart and soul into The North Pole. After years of decorating his own backyard, and welcoming visitors for the holidays, the City of Kaukauna told him he’d need to move his Christmas display. He worked out a deal to relocate to Kaukauna’s industrial park in 2019, but decided after that season the north pole needed a more permanent home. That home now sits on more than six acres of farmland, just outside of Chilton in Calumet County.

“Needed some bigger space and bigger area so we actually devoted to making this the experience and destination that this part of the state would welcome,” says Campbell.

While more remote, the new location is still full of Christmas spirit, just in a different way. Some of Campbell’s outdoor displays are still set up, but it’s the inside winter wonderland that he strived so hard to accomplish for those who may be disabled or have a hard time getting around.

He says, “I wanted to have 70% inside where it’s kind of sheltered from the wind. It’s still cold inside because it’s not heated it’s the North Pole, but you’re going to be able to tour it at your own leisure.”

The new location and inside venue allows Campbell to be open more, including during the day and for an extra month after the new year. Because of the pandemic, masks are required at The North Pole, and there are sanitizing stations inside. For those not comfortable with being in large crowds, The North Pole is offering private tours too.

“You can email me or message me on Facebook,” says Campbell. Adding, “You can come in, you and your family, elderly people don’t have to worry about the crowds and the public and you can come at your own space and take precautions.”

The North Pole is labor of love for Campbell, who doesn’t charge admission, but accepts donations that go to charity. He and his elves will start spreading the holiday spirit when The North Pole opens on Thanksgiving night.

The North Pole will be open Monday through Friday 6:00PM to 10:00PM and Saturday and Sunday 1:00PM to 10:00PM

