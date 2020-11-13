SUNSHINE TODAY... THEN RAINY & WINDY AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Watch for some slippery travel this morning, mainly north and west of the Fox Valley. Any slushy snow may have melted and refrozen to untreated pavement. Road conditions will improve later this morning. Otherwise, skies will turn sunny with a dry, brisk northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, but wind chills will feel like the teens and 20s.

The weather looks quiet tonight and into Saturday morning, but another energetic storm will arrive this weekend. Skies will turn cloudy Saturday afternoon, with widespread rain Saturday night. Some areas northwest of the Fox Valley may see some mixed precipitation into early Sunday.

Any showers or wintry mix will wrap up Sunday morning, but wow, it will become very windy... Similar to two weekends ago, this Sunday will have wind gusts around 40 mph! These fierce winds will likely impact the upcoming Packers-Jaguars game at Lambeau Field.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: S/SE 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Slick spots possible this morning. Turning sunny. Colder with a brisk wind. HIGH: 36°

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Snappy cold. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Rain arrives late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Early rain or light wintry mix. Very windy! Some gusts over 40 mph. Late day sun is possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few flurries. Not as windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Clouds NORTH, with more sun farther SOUTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Clouds at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. HIGH: 50

