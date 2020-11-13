Advertisement

Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies at 84

Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Milwaukee on October 24, 1960, also shown are Lamar McHan (17) and Fred Thurston (63).(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung has died after a long battle with dementia.

The Louisville Sports Commission made the announcement Friday morning.

The Lombardi-era great was 84. He passed away in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. Hornung was survived by his wife, Angela.

“The Golden Boy” out of Notre Dame won the 1956 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback. The Green Bay Packers selected Hornung as the number one pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. It was then he transitioned to a halfback. Hornung led the NFL in scoring from 1959-1961.

“Paul Hornung is the greatest player I’ve ever coached, and the greatest I’ve ever seen on the football field within the 20-yard line," Coach Vince Lombardi said.

Hornung played with the Packers from 1957 to 1966.

Hornung was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His number 5 was “unofficially retired” by the Green Bay Packers, but it is not displayed among the other greats.

Hornung was known as “The Golden Boy” because of his blond hair and good looks.

A private funeral mass will be held at a church in his hometown of Louisville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Hornung family asks donations to be made to Norton Sports Health Athletics and Learning Complex via the Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky., 40203; or the Sister Visitor Center via Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Ky., 40208.

