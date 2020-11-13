RAIN DEVELOPS SATURDAY, TURNING VERY WINDY SUNDAY

Clouds continue to decrease this afternoon and will lead into clear skies overnight. Following some cold temperatures today, tonight will also be cold. Lows fall to the 20s.

The weekend brings the next big weather maker. Saturday begins sunny, but clouds gradually increase throughout the day. By Saturday evening the winds will have picked up to 30 mph and rain showers will be developing. Widespread rain continues overnight, and as colder air gets pulled in Sunday morning, some mix or snow will be possible north. Sunday the winds increase further, gusts may be as high as 40 mph. This will likely have an impact on the Packers-Jaguars game at Lambeau Field.

Next week will be sunnier and less windy. Temperatures will range from slightly above and slightly below average.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: S/SE 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Slick spots possible this morning. Turning sunny. Colder with a brisk wind. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Snappy cold. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Rain arrives late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Early rain or light wintry mix. Very windy! Some gusts over 40 mph. Late day sun is possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few flurries. Not as windy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Clouds NORTH, with more sun farther SOUTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Clouds at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. HIGH: 49

