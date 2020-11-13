RAIN DEVELOPS SATURDAY, TURNING VERY WINDY SUNDAY

Clear skies and a chilly air mass will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s tonight. We likely bottom out early, and then as a south wind develops temperatures will hold steady and perhaps even slowly rise as morning approaches.

Saturday will see some morning sun give way to increasing clouds. It will be turning breezy and milder (40s) with rain arriving in the afternoon. Rain will continue Saturday night and there may even be some non-severe thunder for areas south. Well after midnight rain will become a mix and then snow by morning. The Sunday morning snow (or mix) will be light and somewhat scattered about. It should be dry in time for the Packers Game... But the WIND will be strong all day - Out of the west with gusts to 40 mph! Temperatures will be mostly in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Much of next week looks mostly dry and quiet. Despite a cool start, then end of the week looks warmer with upper 40s and some 50s. We continue to watch next Saturday for the deer hunting opener. The models are not in good agreement at this time, but a few models hint at a rain chance. Again, this is a week away and this will change, but we’ll continue to keep you updated.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 10-25+ MPH

SUNDAY: W 20-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Rain arrives late, and continues at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Early rain, light wintry mix or snow. Very windy! Some gusts over 40 mph. Late day sun is possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few flurries. Not as windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Clouds NORTH, with more sun farther SOUTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Clouds at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. A sprinkle or shower? HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Changeable skies. A sprinkle or shower? HIGH: 46

