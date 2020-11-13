Paul Hornung: Walk of Legends, 2007

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers get ready for Sunday’s game against the San Diego Chargers, legends of the green and gold spent Saturday accepting a very special honor.

He won the first Super Bowl as a coach with the Packers, so it’s only appropriate Vince Lombardi’s Oneida Nation Walk of Legends statue, unveiled Saturday afternoon, sports the number 1.

Lombardi, Jerry Kramer, Ray Nitschke and Paul Hornung are now cemented into Green Bay history with statues of their own.

Kramer, on hand for his statue’s unveiling, said being honored like this is a humbling experience. “You can’t help but thing of the team and the coach and the time and all the things you experienced and were a part of. Certainly, that was enough reward for a lifetime.”

Hornung, flanked by teammates as his statue was unveiled, echoed those thoughts.

“This is wonderful. It really is once again it’s a great example what the game of football means to Green Bay and the Green Bay fans because they are the best,” Hornung said.

After the short ceremonies unveiling the four Legends statues, it was time for the fans to get involved -- and they did by coming out and watching their legends on parade.

Legends like Bart Starr and Zeke Bratkowski, along with Fuzzy Thurston, Hornung and Max McGee, and the original Golden Girl herself, Mary Jane Sorgel, were all part of the Legends on Parade event.

Fans really enjoyed getting an up close look at some of the greatest Packers ever.

“We didn’t even know where we were in the spot here, and we were really lucky, and Casey had a football game this morning and got to meet a legend so he’s very happy. Remember that forever,” Packers fan Matt Roeser expressed.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.