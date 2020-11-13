Packers seek 4th hat trick TD day on offense, aim for more takeaways on defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have played 3 home games so far. And 3 different players have registered hat trick touchdown days. Aaron Jones scored 3 times in the home opener against the Lions. Bobby Tonyan did the same in the Monday nighter against the Falcons. And Davante Adams had a hat trick against the Vikings.

Is there any way Green Bay could have another man step up to keep the streak going Sunday against Jacksonville? Well, Aaron Rodgers would love for a former Jaguar to be the man.

“First of all, I hope, Big Dog,” Rodgers said. “If you polled the offense on which player we enjoy scoring touchdown more than any other player it would be Marcedes (Lewis). So hopefully he is the guy with 3 or 4 touchdowns this week,”

Believe it or not, Lewis, who has just 3 touchdown catches in the last 3 years, has had a hat trick day. He scored 3 touchdowns in London against the Ravens the year before coming to Titletown.

And while it might be fun to see that Sunday, you would think the Jaguars, of all teams, would be keeping a keen eye on their former compatriot. And Rodgers says the first 3 hat tricks this year have been unintentional.

“It isn’t like we are trying to feed a specific guy,” Rodgers said. “A lot of it is plays specific in those situations or guys getting open. I can’t say we were really trying to feed Bobby (Tonyan). A lot of times it’s product of circumstances and guys get the opportunity to be in that position. Now Davante (Adams) is kind of an outlier because he could get the ball any time and score a touchdown but for the other guys it often depends on the situation and the circumstances around the play call.”

On the other side of the ball, believe it or not, but this Packers defense is actually above average in the NFL.

Green Bay ranks 11th in the league and is on pace for the unit’s best finish since the team’s Super Bowl season 10 years ago. It just doesn’t feel like it thanks to a miniscule 6 takeaways, 3rd-worst in the NFL, and coming a year after Green Bay was 3rd-best in that department. The sack totals? Are actually similar to last year. 18 so far. Ranking 18th in the league. And just 2 shy of being on pace for last year’s sack total at the midway point. But it hasn’t had the same feel according to Kenny Clark.

“We got to get back to intimidating guys and intimidating quarterbacks,” Clark said. “I remember last year it felt like as soon as the quarterback got the ball from the center, it was like somebody was going to sack him, hit him, pressure him or whatever it was. We got to get back to that. And the crazy part about it is we have been winning so many games and I don’t feel like nobody’s been happy about our performance or happy about where we at. I think we really got a lot of room to improve.”

Speaking of defenses, the Jaguars have the 5th-worst pass defense in the NFL. Packers star receiver Davante Adams has to -- once again -- be licking his chops. Adams is averaging an NFL-best 112 receiving yards per game. And he is standing by his best-receiver-in-the-league remarks from after last week’s win.

“Nobody is Muhammad Ali,” Adams said. “People aren’t coming out in postgame interviews saying I’m the greatest. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about -- I know what I’m about and I know what I do. I truly feel nobody can cover me so when I get my 1-on-1 opportunities, I try to show that I can’t be guarded. That’s just a mentality and a mindset. It’s a confidence I have based off the work that I’ve put in and the success that I’ve had.”

