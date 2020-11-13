Oshkosh youth sports coach sentenced to federal prison for child porn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local youth sports coach has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

On Nov. 12, Martin E. McKeever, 51, Oshkosh, appeared before U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach for a sentencing hearing.

McKeever, a former youth hockey and lacrosse coach, possessed and distributed “numerous digital images and videos of child pornography,” according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger.

The grand jury indictment alleged McKeever had three videos involving boys who ranged from 5-14 years old in appearance engaged in sexual acts, and that McKeever shared two photos of boys who appeared to be 12-15 years old with their genitals exposed.

Hon. Griesbach sentenced McKeever to 60 months in federal prison and five years on supervised release. McKeever will have to register as a sex offender.

McKeever was arrested as part of Operation Kick Boxer, an effort involving the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement.

The operation, which happened primarily in the month of June, relied on more than 63 law enforcement agencies who worked on FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces in each of the Bureau’s 56 field offices.

According to the FBI, the sweep used undercover operations, and also led to the opening of more than five dozen federal and international criminal investigations, and also included agents and analysts at FBI Milwaukee working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation led to the arrests of people across the country, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Romania and France.

The McKeever case was investigated by the FBI in Milwaukee and Green Bay and the Manitowoc and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices.

United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble was the prosecutor.

