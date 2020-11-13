Oshkosh company donates 100 turkeys to local food pantries

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A local company is making a big donation to local shelters. Aegis Financial delivered 75 frozen turkeys to Father Carr’s in Oshkosh -- down the street from their offices -- and will bring 25 more turkeys next week.

Aegis has given turkeys to homeless shelters and food banks for the past 14 years.

“This is the third year working with Father Carr’s. We thought they obviously do a very good job in the community, and this year we added St. Joseph’s up in Menasha to try to broaden some of our giving to the community," Aegis Financial owner William Bowman said.

Aegis will also be donating hams to both of those organizations ahead of Christmas.

