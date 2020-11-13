Advertisement

Kimberly, Little Chute libraries extend Wi-Fi access

Wi-Fi symbol
Wi-Fi symbol(AP Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly and Little Chute Libraries are extending the range of their Wi-Fi access to allow people to log on from outside the building.

Library officials say this will help the community stay connected when library hours are limited.

“We are excited to be able to expand Wi-Fi access to our patrons and members of the community,” said Steve Thiry, Director of the Kimberly-Little Chute Library “This will allow students and families to safely connect to the internet from their cars and stay socially distant from others during this time.”

Thiry says the new Wi-Fi access points were installed thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“During a time when families and students must navigate the challenges of virtual or hybrid learning and may not have access to the internet this can help meet those needs in this difficult time,” said Thiry. “The internet is a very important tool to staying connected during this time and it is crucial that we are able to offer this free service to our patrons.”

