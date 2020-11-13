Kaukauna sex offender facing nearly 30 child porn charges

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is facing nearly 30 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 11, officers completed an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation and arrested Samuel Richard Pynenberg, 48.

Pynenberg has been booked into the Outagamie County Jail. Investigators are recommending 27 counts of Possession of Child Pornography to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

Pynenberg is a registered sex offender. He was on extended supervision from a 2015 conviction of Possession of Child Pornography. Online court records show he was convicted of 10 counts of Possession of Child Porn in that case.

Pynenberg served three years in prison for that conviction. He was ordered to serve 10 years on extended supervision.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Appleton Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation assisted Outagamie County with the investigation.

