INTERVIEW: Salvation Army kicks off the red kettle campaign

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shoppers will hear the familiar ringing of the bells as the Salvation Army rolls out the red kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army also has other fundraising events planned this holiday season to meet a growing need. Chris Roth talks with Kristal Knudtson of the Salvation Army-Fox Cities about their plans this year.

