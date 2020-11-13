INTERVIEW: Salvation Army kicks off the red kettle campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shoppers will hear the familiar ringing of the bells as the Salvation Army rolls out the red kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army also has other fundraising events planned this holiday season to meet a growing need. Chris Roth talks with Kristal Knudtson of the Salvation Army-Fox Cities about their plans this year.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.