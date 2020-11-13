Former Ohio police chief, Outagamie County sheriff’s candidate gets 60 months for child pornography

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who was once a police chief and ran for sheriff of Outagamie County was sentenced Friday to 60 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Alexander Bebris, 51, had pleaded guilty to the charges that carried up to 20 years in prison. The 5-year sentence was the minimum the federal judge could give him.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bebris sent images of child pornography to another Facebook user account through Facebook Messenger in September, 2018. Facebook notified National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and an investigation was launched by the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The internet address of the sender was traced to Bebris’s home in Neenah, where investigators found images of pornography involving children as young as 1 year old on a computer’s hard drive.

Court records show Bebris spent his career in law enforcement. He was the chief of the Oakwood, Ohio, Public Safety Department. He retired from law enforcement in 2017 and moved to the Fox Valley in 2017. He founded a public safety consulting business in Grand Chute and ran unsuccessfully for Outagamie County sheriff in 2018.

Bebris is required to register as a sex offender.

When he gets out of prison, he’ll be on supervised release for six years.

