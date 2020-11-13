Advertisement

Federal lawsuit targets certification of votes in 3 Wisconsin counties

(WDBJ7)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal lawsuit was filed Thursday seeking to stop a certification of vote results in Wisconsin.

Three voters from Brown, Door and Oconto counties filed the lawsuit. They claim their votes were diluted with illegal ballots that were meant to change the results of the Nov. 3 election.

They’re seeking to have votes in Menominee, Milwaukee and Dane counties invalidated and not included in the certification of presidential votes.

The lawsuit doesn’t appear to provide any actual evidence of voter fraud. Rather, the plaintiffs say they “possess advanced technical capability to conduct statistical analyses identifying errors and anomalies such as double votes, votes by non-registered persons, votes by persons who are deceased or moved out of the state, and the like" and are seeking registration and voting data to carry out an analysis.

The county clerks, members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Gov. Tony Evers are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
COVID Wisconsin
Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus
Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Nearly 7,500 tests positive for coronavirus; COVID-19 deaths down slightly

Latest News

Brown County workers begin the canvassing process to verify and finalize the vote count
More than 75 percent of Wisconsin counties have certified election results
City of Green Bay logo
Brown County Clerk raised concerns about observer at Central Count facility
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
The time it takes to process ballots varies state to state, because laws vary in each as to...
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties finish canvass