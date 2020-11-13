Federal lawsuit targets certification of votes in 3 Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal lawsuit was filed Thursday seeking to stop a certification of vote results in Wisconsin.

Three voters from Brown, Door and Oconto counties filed the lawsuit. They claim their votes were diluted with illegal ballots that were meant to change the results of the Nov. 3 election.

They’re seeking to have votes in Menominee, Milwaukee and Dane counties invalidated and not included in the certification of presidential votes.

The lawsuit doesn’t appear to provide any actual evidence of voter fraud. Rather, the plaintiffs say they “possess advanced technical capability to conduct statistical analyses identifying errors and anomalies such as double votes, votes by non-registered persons, votes by persons who are deceased or moved out of the state, and the like" and are seeking registration and voting data to carry out an analysis.

The county clerks, members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Gov. Tony Evers are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.