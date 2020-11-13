Advertisement

Doug Supernaw, ’90s country singer of ‘Reno,’ dead at 60

Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and “Reno,” has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and “Reno,” has died. He was 60.

A representative from his management team said Supernaw died in Texas on Friday. The Houston-raised singer announced in February 2019 that he had lung and bladder cancer and he entered hospice care in October after the cancer spread.

After working on oil rigs and as a concert promoter in Texas, Supernaw moved to Nashville in the late ’80s to work as a staff writer for a music publishing company, but moved back to Texas where he could perform more. He began opening for national acts that came through Tyler, Texas and gained a wider following, eventually attracting the interest of Nashville label BNA Entertainment.

His debut album, “Red and Rio Grande,” was released in 1993 and was certified gold. The music video for “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” a No. 1 hit about a divorced father and his son, featured Supernaw and his real son.

He earned a new male artist and song of the year nominations from the Academy of Country Music in 1993, but his second album “Deep Thoughts From a Shallow Mind,” released in 1994 was less successful. He switched labels and released a third album called “You Still Got Me,” in 1995, which produced a Top 5 country hit “Not Enough Hours in the Night.”

Supernaw released a greatest hits album in 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Nearly 7,500 tests positive for coronavirus; COVID-19 deaths down slightly
Nancy Van Dyn Hoven, 60, is currently at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton battling Covid-19.
As Wisconsin ICU beds dwindle, family says COVID-19 proved nearly fatal for mom
Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks rapid tests and vaccine
“It’s well above what we can tolerate”: Dr. Rai on what needs to happen to fix the COVID crisis
John Craig Schmutzer
Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend rain and wind
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend rain and wind
This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84