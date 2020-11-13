Doctor, fire chief plead with people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been telling you about the problems at Wisconsin hospitals running short on beds or staff as the coronavirus crisis worsens. Friday, the emergency department director at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay expressed frustration with people not following public health guidelines even when they come in for help.

“We’re actually seeing this in our own clinics. People come in, they refuse to wear masks; they create quite a scene at the registration desk to the point where we’ve had to call the police," Dr. Paul Casey said.

“We’re having a problem with people on quarantine. Yesterday we had 198 staff members on quarantine, either infected themselves or exposed, so they’re out of work. So, that is placing a huge strain. Even if we have a bed, we might not have the adequate staffing to take care of it," Casey went on to say.

Also Friday, Kaukauna’s fire chief was pleading with residents to do everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Jake Carrel wrote on Facebook there’s been an enormous strain on first responders. Many COVID-19 patients needing their service are seriously ill, and virus-related calls put first responders out of service because of the extra time they require.

Carrel says it’s leading to some delayed responses when there’s no one available for the next emergency. “We are not at a breaking point yet, but the trend is alarming,” he wrote.

