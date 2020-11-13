Ashwaubenon schools moving to in-person, despite its metric reporting “high” Covid burden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As coronavirus surges in Wisconsin, the Ashwaubenon School District is bringing students back into the classroom after the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was a four to one vote on Wednesday with the one dissent vote, Michelle Garrigan, telling Action 2 News she didn’t feel comfortable speaking up against the board after the vote.

The board voted unanimously, however, to start winter sports.

Board President Jay Van Laanen initially agreed to an interview with Action 2 News to explain his decision on Friday, but later backed out.

Van Laanen said the start date is flexible if COVID-19 cases in our area get worse.

“If we do feel strongly about having those kids for the mental health piece of being in-person, I would agree with starting off very slow just one day a week," Ashwaubenon School Board Clerk Jennifer Vyskocil said at Wednesday’s meeting.

The school board’s decision to begin allowing students back in the classroom the week of November 30 came as its own gating metric advises against taking such a path.

A decision-making dashboard the district used has five out of its six indicators reporting that the Covid burden is “high.”

The board approved a two model approach. Students will be in class one day a week from November 30 to December 11. Then twice a week beginning December 14.

“I have to say, I want kids in-person. I think kids should be in-person, but I’m also very concerned about where our numbers at,” Ashwaubenon Schools Superintendent Kurt Weyers said Wednesday. “I wish our community numbers were going down. I wish that they were at a different place.”

Weyers told Action 2 News on Friday he was unavailable.

The other board members who voted for bringing students back either didn’t respond to our request for comment or chose not to speak on the record.

