Advertisement

Ashwaubenon schools moving to in-person, despite its metric reporting “high” Covid burden

Students will be back in the classroom starting the week of November 3
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As coronavirus surges in Wisconsin, the Ashwaubenon School District is bringing students back into the classroom after the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was a four to one vote on Wednesday with the one dissent vote, Michelle Garrigan, telling Action 2 News she didn’t feel comfortable speaking up against the board after the vote.

The board voted unanimously, however, to start winter sports.

Board President Jay Van Laanen initially agreed to an interview with Action 2 News to explain his decision on Friday, but later backed out.

Van Laanen said the start date is flexible if COVID-19 cases in our area get worse.

“If we do feel strongly about having those kids for the mental health piece of being in-person, I would agree with starting off very slow just one day a week," Ashwaubenon School Board Clerk Jennifer Vyskocil said at Wednesday’s meeting.

The school board’s decision to begin allowing students back in the classroom the week of November 30 came as its own gating metric advises against taking such a path.

A decision-making dashboard the district used has five out of its six indicators reporting that the Covid burden is “high.”

The board approved a two model approach. Students will be in class one day a week from November 30 to December 11. Then twice a week beginning December 14.

“I have to say, I want kids in-person. I think kids should be in-person, but I’m also very concerned about where our numbers at,” Ashwaubenon Schools Superintendent Kurt Weyers said Wednesday. “I wish our community numbers were going down. I wish that they were at a different place.”

Weyers told Action 2 News on Friday he was unavailable.

The other board members who voted for bringing students back either didn’t respond to our request for comment or chose not to speak on the record.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Nearly 7,500 tests positive for coronavirus; COVID-19 deaths down slightly
Nancy Van Dyn Hoven, 60, is currently at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton battling Covid-19.
As Wisconsin ICU beds dwindle, family says COVID-19 proved nearly fatal for mom
Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks rapid tests and vaccine
“It’s well above what we can tolerate”: Dr. Rai on what needs to happen to fix the COVID crisis
John Craig Schmutzer
Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act

Latest News

Aegis Financial in Oshkosh is donating 100 frozen turkeys to local food pantries
Oshkosh company donates 100 turkeys to local food pantries
Aegis Financial in Oshkosh is donating 100 frozen turkeys to local food pantries
Company donates 100 turkeys to food pantries
You Are My Sunshine Day Care in Allouez
Day care organizes Thanksgiving dinners to-go
Sign outside Ashwaubenon High School
Ashwaubenon schools set to bring students back
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay
Doctor, fire chief make public pleas in pandemic